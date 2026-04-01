There is a fishing app by Salt Strong called Smart Spots. It is a multifaceted app that has everything you need to plan a fishing trip all in one place. This way, you do not need multiple apps or websites to get all the info you need to plan a fishing trip. It has many features, including tides, weather, high-resolution 4K satellite maps, and more. It has AI-driven predictive fishing tools like smart spots, color-coded fishing areas, strike score, a 1-10 rating, and predictions of the best days and times to fish based on multiple factors, on an hourly basis.

Advanced mapping and Topography with ½ foot contour lines for detailed mapping. It also features many different detailed layers that can be toggled on and off to enhance your fishing trip planning. Smart spots many layers, including seagrass areas, oyster mounds, boat ramps, artificial reefs, public lands, launch spots, insider and community fishing reports, marine charts, weather radar, shaded 3D relief with sonar, 4 K high-resolution maps, water temperatures, and more.

Your waypoints are secure unless you share them, which many salt-strong insiders do, sharing the spots and what they are catching, along with the conditions that day, in the community fishing reports. The insider reports and spot dissections feature Luke Simonds (cofounder of Salt Strong) and professional fishermen sharing their spots and dissections on how to fish each area. To get the full features of this app, you must be a subscriber to Salt Strong, which gives you access to many fishing courses. This app packs a lot of features and AI tools into one convenient app. So, give Salt Strong a try; they have a money-back guarantee.