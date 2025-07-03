By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks I hope you’re doing great. I just got back from some well-deserved time away with my beautiful wife. I know we usually concentrate on fresh water fishing but sometimes you just need a change of pace. If this is something you think you might enjoy The Sea Hag Marina’s got you covered.

Located in Steinhattchee Florida, this company is located right on the Gulf, which makes it an excellent fishing destination. The marina offers comfortable fishing boats as well as places to dock your own boat. Fantastic boat cleaning stations, a well-stocked store with everything you need, plus clothing and other essentials. They also offer great lodging right there at the marina location; we actually walked from our house to our rental boat every day. At end of the day the dock staff has your boat gassed up ready for the next day. If you need any information you can go online a contact them or call me I’d be glad to help you any way I can. I’ve fished here several years, so if you need some places to hit first or lure information just hit me up I’ll be glad to help you out.

This trip started out with us catching a sea trout on our first cast. I usually have better luck with jerk baits, but on this trip the tried and true Berkley Gulp Shrimp, in the new penny color, was hard to beat. On the Gulp we caught sea bass, sea trout, lady fish and catfish, as well as many other species.

The sea bass and sea trout were what we were focusing on, but I always have a couple big rods I fish cut bait or whole bait fish on for cobia and sharks. These rods didn’t disappoint. We caught over 20 sharks, as well as a couple blue fish, a sea bass and a sea trout. Nothing more exciting than to have those big rods bend double and the drags singing from the run of a huge fish.

Water depth is always key, but this trip was crazy. You really had to be in between 6 and 7.5 ft of water to be in the zone. Tides were good and with the weather being great, it was just an awesome trip with my girl.

If I can give you any tips just call me at 828-736-9471. Safe fishing and, as always, take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, NC, 488-9711.