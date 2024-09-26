San Diego Fish Processing Co-Owner Lands Monster Roosterfish in Puerto Vallarta

A Triple-Digit Roosterfish Matches the 1960 World Record

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO —With a deep-rooted passion for sportfishing, Jamie Allen, co-owner of San Diego Fish Processing, took a break and headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for some personal fishing adventures. She ended up catching the fish of a lifetime.

While fishing from a small boat in PV, Allen hooked a massive roosterfish, which she managed to reel in after a lengthy battle. Using a 40-pound line, an Avet SX5 reel, and a 6-foot rod, she was astonished when the giant rooster was finally boated. Even the crew recognized it as something extraordinary.

The impressive fish measured 64 inches in length, had a 33-inch girth, and weighed 50 kilos (110.23 pounds).

“I started fishing in 2019 and caught almost every pelagic fish in my first year,” Allen shared with Western Outdoor News. “This was definitely one of the hardest catches of my life. Our captains said this was the biggest rooster they have ever seen. Gray Taxidermy was called immediately, and he met us at the dock, amazed at the sight of it. Definitely one for the books. I’m still in awe and cannot wait for my mount to arrive to hang up in our office for everyone to admire.”

According to the IGFA, the all-tackle record for roosterfish is a 114-pounder caught by Abe Sackheim in La Paz in 1960. That fish also measured 64 inches long with a 33-inch girth.