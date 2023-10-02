Saturday October 7th – Noon till 4pm, “Gumbo Wars” – Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine! Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant, 7937 Daetwyler Dr., Orlando. 20 plus cooking teams will compete for the prize of “Best Gumbo”. Entry is $45 for all the Gumbo you can eat, including event shirt, koozie and all the Titos or equal call brand or Sweetwater beer you care to consume! Lots of family fun, vendors, raffle items and special “Live Auction” for guided fishing trips, vacation stays, fishing accessories, artwork, jewelry, and lots of other goodies. Only 250 entry tickets will be sold – now on sale at Fish on Fire or at www.gumbowars.com. Gumbo Wars starts at Noon and tastings are 1pm till 4pm, awards to follow with live music from Gypsy Elise. Proceeds from this event go to local youth fishing organizations, college scholarships and water conservation efforts.