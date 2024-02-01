Sautéed Salmon, Blanched Asparagus, Wild Rice with Hollandaise Sauce

I realize this is not a local fish; it is available in every supermarket. That is why I decided to make it! Living in the Tampa Bay Area there are times when the seafood market will do just fine. I mean we can’t fish everyday, even if we want to!

Ingredients:

2 8oz. salmon fillets

4 table Spoons Olive oil

Seasoning of your liking (I used Emeril’s Seasoning)

1 bunch Asparagus

Wild rice of your choice (I used Vigo wild rice)

4 egg yolks

2 table Spoon Lemon juice

1 Stick of butter unsalted

Pinch of Cayenne

Prep:

Wash and clean fish, pat dry, Season to taste and place on plate.

Wash and trim Asparagus, cut white part off the end.

Put 2 pots of water (one for Asparagus, and one for rice).

Separate 4 egg yolks in a small double boiler.

Set one pot on stove and bring to a boil

Cook:

Start rice, let cook. It usually is about 25 minutes.

In the last 10 minutes I do the following

Take olive place in sauté pan. When hot place salmon fillets 2 ½ minutes on each side to cook.

Remove boiling water from stove throw in Asparagus for 5 minutes, until bright green. Don’t overcook or it ruins the taste and texture.

Sauce:

Melt I stick of butter. I do it in the microwave. 3 minutes at ½ power.

Take bowl with egg yolks and whisk in the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Place double boiler on stove and put to low/med.

Slowly whisk in melted butter. It will be thin, let stand for thickness. If it gets too thick add a tablespoon of warm water and stir. This process takes about 5 minutes.

Pinch of cayenne on top of complete dinner.

Serve:

I place wild rice on plate with salmon on top, Asparagus on top of salmon and drizzle the sauce on top of all of it. It looks pretty and tastes fantastic.