Save Rodman Reservoir in North-Central Florida!

Time is running out to save one of Florida’s most treasured fisheries. The Florida Legislature has passed a state budget that includes funding to remove the Rodman Dam — a move that would destroy the Rodman Reservoir as we know it.

This is not just a budget item. It’s a direct threat to an irreplaceable fishery, a vital water resource and a wildlife sanctuary that has stood for over 50 years.

Our only hope now is a line-item veto from Governor Ron DeSantis.

We need every angler, outdoor enthusiast, conservationist and Floridian who values Rodman to act NOW. Write the Governor today and ask him to veto the line item that would fund the so-called “Restoration of the Ocklawaha River.”

This is our last line of defense. Let your voice be heard — before it’s too late.

Here’s how you can help:

Copy the below letter and add your name and hometown (feel free to add any personal statements) CLICK HERE and paste your letter in the message box

The Honorable Ron DeSantis

Governor of Florida

The Capitol

400 S. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32399

Subject: Veto Request – Line Item for Restoration of the Ocklawaha River

Dear Governor DeSantis,

I respectfully urge you to veto the legislative line item appropriating funds toward the so-called “Restoration of the Ocklawaha River.”

Rodman Reservoir has been a fixture for over 50 years and has become one of the most iconic bass fishing destinations in the United States. Arguments to remove the dam are poorly framed and based on emotion — not fact. Tourism, water supply, ecological integrity and quality of life all benefit from an intact Rodman Dam.

Thank you for your attention and for your continued dedication to Florida’s environmental and economic future.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Hometown]

ACT NOW!