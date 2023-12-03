SC B.A.S.S. Nation Visits Top-Ranked Lake Murray For Six Man Tournament

Columbia, SC – South Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation returned to Lake Murray on October 13-14,2023 for their Six-Man Tournament. This tournament was comprised of 32 Bassmaster Clubs from around South Carolina and featured the top 6 anglers who competed for the top club as well as the top individual angler. A total of 96 boats and 192 anglers competed in the 2-day event at Dreher Island State Park.

Jonathan Brindel won the individual portion of the tournament with a 2-day total of 29.29 lbs, including a big fish of 5.11 lbs. Brindle is a member of the Limitless Bassmasters who also took home the victory in the team portion of the tournament. The Limitless Bassmasters caught and weighed 32 bass throughout the 2-day tournament. Their total weight for the 32 largemouth bass was 86.61 lbs! This gave the Limitless Bassmasters a victory by over 20 lbs to the second-place Tri-County Bass-N-Buddy’s with 66.64 lbs.

For full results visit SCBassNation.com

