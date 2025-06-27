Scholarship Winners Announced by CCA & Mud Hole Education Program

Pompano Beach’s James Demarco Takes Home top $3,000 Scholarship Prize

Oviedo, FL, June 25, 2025 – In its fourth consecutive year fostering environmental leadership through Florida high school students, the CCA Florida Fred Crabill Youth Scholarship Program presented by the Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program announced the 2025 scholarship winners at the Awards Banquet on Thursday, June 19. Participating students, parents, and officials from CCA Florida and Mud Hole Custom Tackle enjoyed a catered dinner, video recap of the week’s activities, and the announcement of this year’s winners. First place was awarded to James Demarco of Pompano Beach, who takes home a $3,000 scholarship. Kendall Kreuscher of Lake Worth earned the $2,000 second place prize, and the $1,000 third place award went to Homestead’s Candela Valerio.

“In our fourth year supporting CCA Florida’s scholarship efforts, we continue to be impressed by the quality of students competing in this program,” said Anthony Youmans, Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program Director. “Reaching kids, adding value to their education experience, and helping to develop the future conservation leaders in our communities is in perfect alignment with our Education Program goals and is also extremely rewarding for me and the whole Mud Hole organization.”

Mud Hole’s $6,000 financial contribution is supported through the Matt McGuffee College Scholarship Initiative, honoring the beloved former employee who passed away at age 28 in 2022. In addition, the Mud Hole team hosts the program’s kick off and Awards Banquet and documents the week of activities for the students with the Mud Hole videography team capturing the experience throughout the week. The 10 competing students came from schools across the state, from Miami to Orange Park. This year’s efforts had the competitors traveling coast-to-coast, from the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Crystal River to Bajio Sunglasses in New Smyrna Beach, learning how these companies help preserve our environment as a key component of their business strategies. The students were also able to build a custom fishing rod at Mud Hole and fish for barramundi at Osceola Outback Adventures. Throughout the week of activities, students were graded on their attention, focus, creativity, presentation, and overall engagement in the learning experiences.

“This year’s competitors were extremely professional and thoughtful about how they can support the preservation of our natural resources” CCA Florida Regional Director, Jimmy Michaels stated. “CCA Florida is honored to bring this scholarship opportunity to the students each year, and we really appreciate the partnership with Anthony and the Mud Hole Education program. Together, we are making a difference for the students and for the environment.”

For the third consecutive year, the ten 2025 program participants have the opportunity to earn the $5,000 Grand Scholarship by returning to their high schools to create conservation-focused programs that positively impact their communities.

To learn more about the CCA Florida Fred Crabill Youth Scholarship Program presented by the Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program, visit https://ccaflorida.org/event/ysp/.

About the Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program

Since 2008, the Mud Hole Custom Tackle Education Program has been offering teachers and students the chance to explore custom rod building in the classroom. Mud Hole works closely with educators to incorporate custom rod building and tackle crafting into school curricula through professionally developed lesson plans and teaching tools, as well as deeply discounted pricing for rod building and tackle crafting components, tools, equipment, and supplies. Since its inception, the Mud Hole Education Program has reached over 50,000 students through more than 700 schools and youth organizations. Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, Florida, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building & tackle crafting goods, offering a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, rapid delivery, industry leading customer service, and world class online content and instruction.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.