Sea Bass Chewing Off The Georgia Coast

Capt. Judy Helmey is reporting a very good bite for black sea bass out of Savannah, Ga. If you’re looking for a wintertime fish fry, these critters are about as tasty as they come, and with a 15 fish limit, you can load coolers in a hurry.

Here’s what Capt. Judy had to say:

For those fishermen that love to catch a lot and keep, now is the time. The black sea bass bite is very good! And there is more good news… the best news is that the old black sea bass will eat everything you care to throw at them. They are strong members in good standing with glutton family! So, if you put squid, fish fillets/steaks, on your hook they will eat it. They like squid, fish, ham sandwich meat, already chewed up chewing gum, etc.

The artificial reefs located in 55-plus-feet of water are holding the attention of this fish. And if you want to ride a little farther offshore to reach the natural live bottom area, this will work too!

I have fishermen tell me that they can’t always purchase frozen squid. Well, no worries in this department! Grab a few packs of FISHBITES! They travel and keep well in your tackle box. Not only that, but you most likely will catch more than one fish on each small piece. And that my friend would be called a fish bait that works and doesn’t require refrigeration.

