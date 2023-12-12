Sea Tow Selects Radian IoT, Inc. As A Preferred Vessel Tracking and Monitoring

Sea Tow—the nation’s leading on-water marine assistance provider—has selected Radian IoT, Inc., an innovator in data collection and aggregation, as a preferred vessel tracking and monitoring solution. As part of this relationship, Sea Tow franchise owners can now purchase Radian devices and software subscriptions at a preferred rate.

Radian systems provide real-time alerts for low voltage and bilge pumps running, which is useful for Sea Tow franchise owners and others who leave their boats unmanned at the docks but need them operational and ready to go at a moment’s notice, like when a boater calls for assistance.

Radian systems can set alerts for location via geofencing and speed limits which helps franchise owners ensure their boats are operated in the safest and most economical RPM range for fuel burn, response and patrol speeds.

Currently, there are numerous Sea Tow franchises, including Sea Tow Tampa Bay, Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes and Sea Tow Hampton Roads, using Radian, and many others are currently working to get Radian set up on their boats.

Additionally, Radian has embedded a “Call Sea Tow” button in its IQ+ mobile app for consumers making it simple for boaters who use Radian devices to contact Sea Tow for on-water assistance.

“We are very excited to work with Sea Tow to offer Radian’s industry-leading platform to franchise owners. Sea Tow sees the benefits of Radian’s data gathering and reporting capabilities as well as risk management tools,” said Radian CEO Joe Czarnecky.

“Sea Tow has long recognized the benefits of utilizing technology to provide franchise owners with the peace of mind they deserve,” said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer. “With Radian, Sea Tow franchise owners will be able to see relevant information regarding their boats. This solid tracking and monitoring solution will help them improve operational efficiencies in a cost-effective way.”

Equipping boats with an IP67 waterproof Radian device is a simple process that can be handled by the Sea Tow franchise owners themselves. There are no external antennas or sophisticated wiring required. Both the Radian M2 and the CAN-BUS-connected Radian M3 devices have long-life internal batteries that take over reporting responsibilities when the boat’s batteries drop below an operable voltage. By connecting with the boats NEMA 2000 and CAN communication buses, the M3 device allows the engine and onboard electronics data to be captured and reported with each transmission to the Radian platform.

At the forefront of on-water assistance since 1983, Sea Tow is marking its 40th anniversary in business. With more than 500+ ports nationwide including the continental U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico, Sea Tow is a member-driven, franchise-based business and technological innovation has been a large driver of its evolution and expansion.

Having broken barriers in the industry, Sea Tow is the premier provider of non-emergency on-water assistance including towing, fuel delivery, battery jumps and ungroundings, as well as salvage and recovery services including response to catastrophic events and marine spill response. Sea Tow is “Your Road Service at Sea®.”

For more information on Radian IoT, Inc. and its full line of capabilities, visit radianiot.com or request a demo by emailing Radian Founder/President Scott Crutchfield at scott.crutchfield@radianiot.com.