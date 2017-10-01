SEAFOOD SHACK PARTNERS WITH MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM SEAFOOD WATCH; COMMITS TO SERVING ONLY OCEAN-FRIENDLY SEAFOOD

The Seafood Shack’s Chef Gerard Jesse is pleased to announce a formal partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, committing to serve only seafood caught or farmed in ocean-friendly ways. Seafood Watch empowers consumers and businesses to make choices for healthy oceans. Using science-based, peer reviewed methods, Seafood Watch assesses how wild-caught and farmed seafood affect the environment and provides recommendations indicating which items are “Best Choices,” “Good Alternatives,” and which ones to “Avoid.” As a Seafood Watch business partner, The Seafood Shack pledges to serve only seafood rated a “Best Choice” or “Good Alternative” and to educate its customers, suppliers and employees about sustainability issues. By partnering with Seafood Watch, Chef Jesse reflects his awareness about growing public concern with how our seafood choices affect the world’s fish populations and the impact of seafood production on ocean health.

SHACK’S EARLY DINING MENU EXTENDED THROUGH OCTOBER

There is even more time to enjoy one of the best dining deals in town. Offered daily from 11am to 5pm, locals and visitors alike can enjoy The Shack’s delicious lunch/early dining menu options – all priced under $12 – through the end of October.

Guests of The Shack can sink their teeth into the Pork Chop and Crab Cake Combo with a 4-ounce grilled, bone-in pork chop and a pan-seared blue crab cake served with braised collard greens and baked apples. Or take the lighter route with one of the wraps like the “Lunchbox Combo” which features a turkey club wrap with choice of house or Caesar salad or a cup of soup. The Early Dining Fish & Chips and Early Dining Fried Gulf Shrimp Basket offer lighter versions of these regular menu favorites. Also included by popular demand, the Prime Rib Sandwich features 1/3 lb. sliced prime rib of beef on a hoagie roll with au jus and served with crispy fries and pineapple-spiked coleslaw. The Shack’s Early Dining Menu is available in the restaurant and bar and on the outside waterfront patio. All menu items come with 2 sides as well as friendly service and sparkling water views.

About The Seafood Shack Marina, Bar & Grill

Built in the early 1970s. The Seafood Shack in historic Cortez Village is a landmark on Florida’s Gulf Coast. In 2014, the marina and restaurant were acquired by Toronto, Canada-based development firm, VANDYK group of companies., and under new ownership and management began the revitalization of the iconic establishment. The Shack, as it known by locals, boasts a 68-slip marina and 180-seat restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the sparkling intracoastal waters of Anna Maria Sound and beyond. 7000 square feet of meeting space with sweeping water views occupy the Shack’s second-floor offering the ideal venue for weddings, business meetings and other social gatherings and celebrations. For more information, please visit www.seafoodshack.com or 4110 127th St. W. in Cortez, Florida