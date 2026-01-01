Seaguar Fluorocarbon By: Capt. George Hastick  

For real high-quality fluorocarbon leader, which is virtually invisible under water, look no further than Seaguar. From finesse to heavy-duty battles, Seaguar has you covered from 2lb test all the way up to 400lbs with different types of leaders for all types of fishing. Some are a proprietary double structured leader combining two 100% fluorocarbon resins for specific needs. The quality of their leaders is second to none, and this is due to their quality control, since they are involved from making the resins all the way to the finished product. It doesn’t hurt either that they were the inventor of fluorocarbon fishing lines in 1971 and have kept improving since.

This brings me to one of their newest products, the saltwater Inshore fluorocarbon leader, designed for the inshore fisher, hence the name. This single structure leader was designed to keep costs down while delivering everything you need to handle the inshore obstacles, like docks, mangrove roots, jetties, seawalls, and reefs, to name a few. It also has a very smooth, consistent diameter that is level wound onto the spool so as not to make marks and not to weaken the line, while having great impact and knot strength.

When you purchase Seagual fluorocarbon leader, you are purchasing consistent quality that won’t let you down.