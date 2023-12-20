Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – January 2024

January is normally our coldest month of the year, but the action can be red hot depending on weather. The cold fronts fire up the fishing along the beaches and in Sebastian Inlet, but usually slow down the fishing in the lagoon. Cold temps clean the water in the Indian River Lagoon quite a bit and make the fish lethar gic as well as wary due to the visibility. Long casts and slow presentations are the key to success.

No need to get out early as the bite is usually better as the water and air temps warm up a bit from the sunshine. Fish the deeper areas for trout, snook and reds as well as bluefish and mackerel. There should also be plenty of action with jacks and ladyfish as well. In addition, pompano should be consistent in the inlet and along the flats on the tide changes.

Anglers fishing the jetty and drifting the inlet on outgoing tides in the evenings during and after a strong NE cold front should have steady action from snook, jacks, bluefish, sharks and tarpon. Rapala’s X-Rap 14, D.O.A. Bait Busters, and 2 ounce bucktails are great baits to work from the boat or the jetty for the nighttime action. Anglers fishing live bait from the boat can drift between the fenders and should have some good action from snook and redfish as well.

The flounder will still be in the inlet and anglers can catch them from shore and boat with live finger mullet or mud minnows. The bigger flounder will be caught on finger mullet and a fish finder rig using a light leader. Bigger numbers of flounder can be caught on 1/2 ounce to 3/4 ounce jigheads with soft plastics fished slowly along the bottom. There will be plenty of bluefish, jacks and some pompano caught as well.

Trout can move up in the creeks and Sebastian River as long as the rains don’t put too much freshwater in the creeks. Soft plastics and live finger mullet are best baits along the oyster bars. Anglers can also count on plenty of jacks, as well as ladyfish and some pompano, in the creeks in January looking for small baitfish. Soft plastics and goofy jigs will catch plenty.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide.