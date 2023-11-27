Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – December 2023

We’ve had some cool weather in late October and into November, and we should expect more of the same in December. If the weather and water temps stay cool, the pompano, bluefish, mackerel and flounder should all be active in the inlet. Fish artificials for the blues and macs, and for the flounder fish live finger mullet along the channel edges and shorelines around the tide changes. If the weather warms up,

December can bring excellent catches of snook, redfish and big black drum in the inlet as well. Live pigfish, pinfish and shrimp will be preferred baits in the inlet for the snook and reds, and the black drum will eat shrimp. Along with those guys, we can have some tarpon, shark and king mackerel action along the beaches from Melbourne Beach to Sebastian Inlet if the weather stays warm enough.

If the fronts are strong, look for trout, pompano, bluefish, flounder and jacks in the Lagoon from Melbourne down to Sebastian. Fish the spoil islands as well as docks and shorelines with deeper edges that will hold the bait and the gamefish. I like using ¼ ounce jig heads with soft plastic jerk baits or shrimp imitations. Keep the baits deep in the water column and work them slow along the edges for the flounder and trout. Pompano and bluefish will like a little faster action when they ambush their prey.

If the winds are up and you still want to get out, hit the creeks from Palm Bay to Sebastian. Crane Creek as well as Turkey Creek and the Sebastian River will hold trout, redfish, flounder, snook and even some tarpon throughout the winter months. We have even run into schools of pompano way back in the Sebastian River when it gets very cold. Live bait is best, but don’t hesitate to work the docks and shorelines with soft plastic baits; you can stay out of the wind and have a great time catching some good fish.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Going Coastal Charters

www.goingcoastalcharters.com

321-863-8085

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.