Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – February 2025

January turned out to be a cool month with record low temps that slowed the bite in the lagoon. The inlet bite has been hit or miss for redfish and snook, however the flounder bite has been decent so far this year. The trout and snook bit well before the extreme cold temps we got in early January. And the big jacks have been in the lagoon chasing the schools of threadfins that move through the inlet this time of year.

Doc’s Goofy Jigs will normally work well in the inlet and along the beaches and flats of the lagoon from Sebastian to Melbourne for pompano, and bycatch will be jacks, bluefish, trout and Spanish mackerel as well as a few big gafftop sail cats. We have also caught a few pompano lately on Rapala’s Crush City Mooch Minnow as while fishing the bait pods we can find for trout and snook. If you are fishing Sebastian Inlet and the pompano action is slow, you can try jigging the shallow parts of the inlet for flounder using a 1/2 ounce jighead with a Mooch Minnow or a D.O.A. Paddle Tail with Pro-Cure.

If the weather warms up, the snook and redfish bite in the inlet will be strong. Live bait is the key in the daytime, and at night artificials will work well. Bucktail jigs work well and the Rapala X-Rap 14 and Long Cast 14 are great plugs to fish from the jetties and the rocks along the west side of the bridge. Tarpon will continue to feed on the outgoing tide through February during the strong cold fronts and the above lures will work, as well as Hogy eels and paddletails and D.O.A. Baitbusters.

If you can get out on the beach, you can jig for pompano, mackerel, jacks and bluefish. Following those species in February and March are blacktip sharks. You can have some great action fishing poppers for blacktips that are mixed in and feeding on the mackerel and blues. Later in the month, keep an eye out for manta rays; if you find them, the cobia should be tagging along. Most live baits and bucktails work well for the cobia.

The big jacks, sail cats and a few tarpon are up in the Sebastian River as well as Turkey Creek in Palm Bay and Crane Creek in Melbourne. Snook are around the docks and tarpon are far back in the creeks. Live bait is best, but the fish will eat soft plastics and some topwater on warmer days.

Bundle up and stay warm as there should be plenty of action throughout the month of February for anglers looking to get out of the house on the nice days.