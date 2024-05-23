Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – June 2024

I’m sure by now everyone’s tired of the fronts and the winds we had in fall, winter and spring. The hot weather should be here to stay now. Beach fishing should get as hot as the weather with sharks, kingfish, tarpon, jacks and snook all feeding on the bait pods. It may take some time to find the bait, but once you do you’ll find the fish. Use live greenies, pogies or sardines around the bait pods for the species that are following the bait. Throw Rapala X-Rap long cast in size 14 hard baits along with D.O.A. jerk baits, paddle tails and Bait Busters for soft baits. Fish the soft plastics deep and the X-Raps for the fish staying close to the surface. Snook will be in the trough close to the beaches hanging on the bait pods as well, and the X-Rap 10 is a great bait to work in the trough.

The bite in the early morning and late evenings along the mangrove shorelines, spoil islands and the flats from Melbourne to Wabasso should be good for big trout, reds and snook as well as big jacks. Topwater action will be solid, and as the sun comes up switch to suspending baits or live baits later in the morning. Live pinfish, pilchards, mullet and pigfish are the baits of choice to entice the fish throughout the day. The tarpon will also move into the Indian River Lagoon from Sebastian to Melbourne and can be found around bait pods in the ICW as well as deeper areas that typically hold bait. Early morning and late evening are the best times to target the tarpon.

The summer rains will turn on the creeks from Melbourne to Sebastian. Anglers should look to target snook, tarpon, jacks and sharks this month as long as the rains aren’t too heavy and the dams open and create a heavy fresh water influx into the creeks. The Sebastian River, Turkey Creek, Crane Creek and the Eau Gallie River will be good early in the mornings for anglers using artificial baits. Rapala Skitter Walks fished early morning and evenings are great topwater baits, and D.O.A. Terror Eyz are great deep water baits. Bait fishermen targeting snook and tarpon can find success using live finger mullet or pilchards rigged on a 5/0 circle hook rigged with 30-50 lb. leader depending on the size of the tarpon.