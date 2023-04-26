Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – May 2023

There should be lot of threadfin along the beach outside of Sebastian Inlet with snook, tarpon, kingfish, jacks and a bunch of sharks mixed in with the bait pods. The bait and the fish should be roaming the beaches throughout the entire month of May along with the bonito. The snook and redfish bite at the jetty should be pretty good this month, with good catches in the evening and daytime on live pigfish and pinfish rigged on a 5/0 VMC Circle hook and 50 lb. leader.

There should be some mullet as well as glass minnows coming into the lagoon from the feeder creeks and, if you can find the schools concentrated, you should be able to find big trout on Rapala Skitterwalks and Twitchin’ Mullet lures around the bait pods as well as snook, reds and jacks. Also, the X-Rap 10 fished along the mangroves and the D.O.A. C.A.L. paddletail and jerkbaits are good “go to” baits if you want to have a lot of success. The bait pods will be making their home along the mangrove shorelines in Honest John’s canals, Hog Point, and all the coves along the shorelines, as well as most of the spoil islands and some of the few flats with grass along them.

The bull sharks, jack crevalle and a few tarpon and snook are active in all of the creeks from Sebastian to Melbourne already and should be there throughout the month of May. Rapala’s Skitter Walk topwater baits or the X-Rap 10 are go-to hard baits, the D.O.A. Shrimp & TerrorEyz are go-to soft baits, and live finger mullet are the go-to baits for the live bait guys. Look for shorelines and/or docks with mullet or other baits around and key in on those areas. The mullet can be either free lined or fished under a natural cork. Best bite is early morning and at dusk.

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.