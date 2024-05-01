Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – May 2024

Rough seas and heavy winds from the cold fronts in April has made it tough to get out on the beach and find the bait pods and fish. Hopefully in May, when this issue of CAM is out, the winds and seas will have calmed a bit and the bait and gamefish will be out along the nearshore waters of Sebastian through Melbourne Beach. Bait pods will be loaded with jack crevalle, king mackerel and sharks as well as bonito and some tarpon. The snook and redfish bite at the jetty was difficult in March and the beginning of April, but should get better as we move into the month of May with good catches in the evening and daytime on live greenies and mojarras rigged on a 5/0 VMC Circle hook and 50 lb. leader.

There are some mullet in the lagoon and, if you can find the schools concentrated, you should be able to find big trout on Rapala Skitter Walks and Twitchin’ Minnows around the bait pods as well as big snook, redfish and jacks. Also, fish the Twitchin’ Mullet along the mangroves and D.O.A. paddle tails and jerkbaits for good success. There will be bluefish hanging around in the warmer waters as well. The mullet will be making their home along the mangrove shorelines in Honest John’s canals, Hog Point, and all the coves along the shorelines as well as most of the spoil islands and some of the few flats with grass along them.

The bull sharks, jack crevalle and a few tarpon and snook are active in all of the creeks from Sebastian to Melbourne already and should be there throughout the month of May. Rapala’s Skitter Walk topwater baits or their Twitchin’ Mullet are “go-to” hard baits, the Storm 360 Coastal Shrimp and jerk baits are “go-to” soft baits. Live finger mullet and live shrimp are the choice baits for the live bait guys. Look for shorelines and/or docks with mullet or other baits around and key in on those areas. The mullet can be either free lined or fished under a natural cork. Best bite is early morning and at dusk.