Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – May 2025

The winds have been brutal this spring and we are looking for May to bring us some relief of the winds. We could also use some more rain! Light winds and some rain will bring the bait nearshore and inshore and get the fish fired up. In between the winds the bite has been decent, but the constant wind and pressure changes have made us really have to work to get decent fish so far this year. The snook bite got good in April and the bait started showing up, but the winds have been brutal. Snook season closes at the end of May, so everyone will be focused on getting their fix of keeper snook—which shouldn’t be hard to do. Live bait is best foe the daytime and artificials work well early morning and early evening.

The larger bluefish have been hit-or-miss this year, but there have been some schools around which make for some exciting action.

The inshore bite got pretty good in early April and should get better in May as we get more consistent weather and more bait in the lagoon. The lack of rain has made for low water levels and very clear water. As we get more rain, we should start seeing more glass minnows and mullet in addition to plenty of pilchards in the lagoon, and the snook, trout and reds will be feeding well on the bait schools in the mangroves and around the deeper docks in the lagoon.

May is also a good month for big jacks on the beach and they will eat topwater lures better than anything. If you can find bait schools, there are usually big jacks around feeding on them. Also, look around the bait pods for schools of tarpon. Mixed in with the tarpon can be permit this time of the year. Live shrimp, crabs or artificial shrimp can all work on the permit, while the tarpon prefer greenies during the summer.

The creeks from Melbourne to Sebastian should have some bait schools along with good numbers of tarpon, snook and some jacks. Fish the docks and deeper shorelines for the snook. Some guys like to slow troll live finger mullet along the shoreline for the big snook and tarpon back up in the Sebastian River. Artificial and fly anglers should focus on early morning for the tarpon and snook, but the jacks will feed most of the day.