Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – November 2023

The mullet run usually starts to wind down as we move into November depending on the amount of bait and when it got going, which was a little early this year. If the weather stays nice, the fronts aren’t too frequent and the bait stays around, the inlet and beach fishing will be fantastic. If the cold fronts come early, the inlet fishing will be fantastic, but we won’t be able to get off the beach for the tarpon and sharks. The strong cold fronts will bring big swells, but the tarpon and sharks will move into Sebastian Inlet on the outgoing tides looking for a meal.

Depending on the frequency of the fronts and how cold it gets, there should be a lot of finger mullet in the lagoon as well as the creeks from Sebastian River to Turkey and Crane Creeks and the Eau Gallie River by Ballard Park. With the bait inside the lagoon and the lower water temps, the inshore fishing should be good throughout November as long as the rains aren’t too bad and the water clears up. There will be plenty of trout, slot-sized redfish, snook and some flounder in the mangroves and along the spoil islands. Look for bait pods and fish the areas with a lot of bait with soft plastics or finger mullet.

The bite in Sebastian Inlet was good in October and should continue throughout November, with snook and redfish on both the incoming tide inside the inlet along the shorelines and the outgoing tide at the tip of the jetty. Throw in some jacks as well on the outgoing tide.

Look for the shrimp to start moving through the inlet later in November. If the winds stay light, the snook, reds and black drum should start stacking up in the inlet and feed on them flushing out with the tide. There will also be some big trout caught in the inlet with the colder temps.

November is also the time anglers start catching the big flounder in the inlet west of the bridge, from the catwalks and in the lagoon. Live bait anglers looking for big flounder in the inlet will have the best success with live finger mullet and mud minnows soaked on the bottom using a fish finder rig with a 12-18” leader. I prefer to jig ½ ounce or ¾ ounce jigs with Storm 360 GT paddletails or 4” jerkbaits on the bottom using either Pro-Cure or strips of mullet or pinfish as an attractant. The larger flounder are usually caught on live bait, but more fish are caught on artificial baits.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Going Coastal Charters

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.