Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – November 2025

We have had a ton of rain September and October and the mullet run was slower than normal, however the water in the lagoon has risen quite a bit, the temps have lowered and the fishing was pretty decent through early October. Plenty of slot as well as over- and under-slot snook have been on the mangrove shorelines and spoil islands holding bait. There has also been good numbers of slot and over-slot redfish (which are still closed in our waters) and plenty of trout over 20” with some 28” fish caught. It’s the best time of the year to get a quality slam in the boat with snook, redfish and trout.

With the mullet run a bit late and the lack of tropical storms, the fishing should stay good through mid to the end of November in the Indian River Lagoon and on the nearshore beaches from Melbourne to Sebastian Inlet. Even with less tropical storms this season, the rain has been intense. Water clarity hasn’t been good, but the fishing has been decent as long as there’s bait around. Hopefully the rains slow and the salinity and water clarity increases.

Inlet fishing should be pretty good in November as long as the bait is consistent and we don’t get too many cold fronts. Plenty of snook, redfish and jacks, as well as a few tarpon and sharks, should be hitting live baits during the day and eating lures at night. Anglers at Sebastian Inlet will still be able to fish the rocks west of the jetty as well as the catwalks and west of the catwalks along the rocks. Bucktails, Rapala X-Raps and Hogy Eels should give anglers throwing artificial plenty of action.

November is also the time anglers start catching the big flounder in the inlet west of the bridge as well as in the lagoon, but if the mullet run hasn’t improved and the grass has all died again, the flounder fishing will be a bit slow. Live bait anglers looking for big flounder in the inlet will have the best success with live finger mullet and mud minnows soaked on the bottom. I prefer to jig 1/2 ounce or 3/4 ounce jigs with D.O.A. paddletails or 4” jerkbaits on the bottom using either Pro-Cure or strips of mullet or pinfish as an attractant

Pompano will be on the flats from Grant down to Sebastian as well as around the inlet, and should be along the beaches near the inlet. Goofy jigs, MirrOlure Lil John or D.O.A. jerkbaits will work well when targeting pompano. We even will get some on hard baits as well.