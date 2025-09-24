Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – October 2025

The mullet run should be in full swing through October. As long as the weather holds up and it isn’t too rough, the beaches are the place to be. Most bait runs were late this year and the mullet run will most likely be delayed a bit as well, however, when they show up, expect consistent action on tarpon, snook, sharks, jack crevalle and kingfish that are following the schools of bait looking for that easy meal. Fish the snook and jacks by fishing the trough running parallel to the shore along the beach. Fishing for tarpon and sharks, the best bet is to use live bait and fish the outer edges of the bait pods. The Rapala X-Rap Long Cast in size 14 will be an excellent hard bait to use when targeting the bait pods. I also like to use Hogy eeels, as well as D.O.A. Swimmin’ Mullet and Bait Buster lures during the mullet run along the beaches.

Anglers looking for flounder inshore, as well as trout, snook and redfish, should have plenty of opportunity to catch good fish in the lagoon and near the inlets. I like to fish the mangrove shorelines with Rapala’s Mooch Minnow soft plastic baits on 1/8- to 1/4-ounce jigheads depending on depth, and the D.O.A. Shad Tail and jerk baits for the flounder inshore. Fish them slow along the shorelines, pitching them under the mangrove roots. Docks and spoil islands will also hold some good fish. Rapala’s X-Rap Twitchin’ Minnow and Mullet are both good hard baits to target inshore fish around docks and spoil islands as well. Live bait anglers will have the best success with live finger mullet, however live shrimp and pigfish will work too.

The mullet in the creeks from Melbourne down to Sebastian will keep the gamefish in there through the month as long as we don’t get too much rain. Fish the docks and oyster bars that are loaded with bait using topwater baits early, switching to subsurface baits later in the day. Snook will be plentiful, and tarpon will be in the deeper channels of the creeks. Live finger mullet is a great bait, or give your favorite soft plastic lure on a 3/8- or 1/2-ounce jighead a shot in the deeper water along the shoreline drop-offs.