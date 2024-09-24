Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – October 2024

The fishing in September was great and will continue in October. Depending on the cold fronts and how they affect the mullet run, we can expect consistent action in the Indian River Lagoon and on the nearshore beaches from Melbourne to Sebastian Inlet on all of the popular species of gamefish our area has to offer.

The mullet run started a little early in late August with Hurricane Ernesto crossing the state and heading up the east coast of the U.S. pushing some small schools of mullet down the beach and into the lagoon. With it in full swing through September, the fishing has been good and will continue to be, as long as the weather holds up and it isn’t too rough. If we can get some calm seas, the beaches are the place to be. Consistent action will be had on tarpon, snook, sharks, jack crevalle and kingfish that are following the schools of bait looking for that easy meal. Fish the snook and jacks by fishing the trough running parallel to the shore along the beach. Fishing for tarpon and sharks, the best bet is to use live bait and fish the outer edges of the bait pods. The Rapala X-Rap 10 is an excellent bait to use in the trough for snook, and if its jacks and sharks you’re after in the mullet schools then the Rapala Xtreme popper will be an excellent hard bait to use when targeting the bait pods. I also like to use D.O.A. Baitbusters during the mullet run along the beaches. Most live baits will work well while fishing the trough and bait pods, and it will be easy to come by.

Anglers looking for flounder inshore should have plenty of opportunities to catch some 2- to 6-pound fish in the lagoon and near the inlets. I like to fish the mangrove shorelines using the D.O.A. C.A.L. Shad Tail or 4” jerkbaits rigged on VMC 1/8 or ¼ ounce jigheads depending on depth and wind conditions. Fish them slow along the shorelines and pitch them under the mangrove roots and anywhere where there are good streams of mullet. Docks and spoil islands will also hold some good flounder. Live bait anglers will have the best success with live finger mullet, however live shrimp will work as well. Snook, redfish and trout will be plentiful using the same tactics as for the flounder.

The mullet in the creeks from Melbourne down to Sebastian will keep the gamefish in there through the month as long as we don’t get too much rain. Fish the docks and oyster that are loaded with bait using topwater baits early, switching to subsurface baits later in the day. Snook will be plentiful and tarpon will be in the deeper channels of the creeks. Live finger mullet is a great bait, or give the Storm Paddle Tail baits a shot along the shoreline drop-offs.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Going Coastal Charters

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.