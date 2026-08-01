Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – August 2026

August is the beginning of our tropical storm season and it can be a great time to fish the IRL as well as the beaches from Melbourne down to Sebastian Inlet as long as the ocean is calm and the tropical storms aren’t wreaking havoc on us.

I like to focus on bait pods along the beaches for tarpon, jacks and sharks, but if the winds are up I will put in time on the flats, spoil islands or mangrove shorelines loaded with bait in the Indian River Lagoon from Palm Bay to Sebastian. Try to get out early and use topwater baits such as Rapala’s SkitterWalk. The bite will stay solid if you switch to live bait as the sun comes up and the water warms. If the fish wont hit topwater early, go subsurface with the Rapala Crush City Mooch Minnow on a 1/8 to 1/4 ounce jig head. You can also fish the D.O.A. Shrimp and C.A.L. 4” jerkbaits in the mullet pattern or rainbow trout.

Look for bait pods along the beaches from Melbourne down to Sebastian to target tarpon, cobia, snook, kingfish and sharks. There should be schools of glass minnows as well as pilchards or greenies. If you have live bait, fish the trough for snook and redfish as well as tarpon looking for a meal. Looking for snook and redfish in the inlet, use live bait along the jetties in the day and fish Rapala Long Cast 14 lures, bucktails and D.O.A. Swimmin’ Mullet at night off the jetties for consistent action. You could also drift he inlet with live croakers or pigfish with good results.

August is a good month to target snook, tarpon, big jacks and bull sharks in the creeks from Melbourne down to Sebastian. After the heavy rains, fish the spillways with live baits or fish Rapala’s Mooch Minnow or Mayor paddletail baits or you can fish D.O.A. C.A.L. paddle tails and the TerrorEyz in the deeper waters. For a hard bait, use the Rapala Twitchin’ Mullet and Minnow for good success on snook and juvenile tarpon.

Anglers can also target the shorelines, docks and oyster bars for snook and may even find a few flounder, too, depending on how much rain we get.