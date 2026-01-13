Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – February 2026

January began with unusually warm weather, resulting in higher air and water temperatures than is typical for this time of year. These warmer conditions have contributed to increased activity off the beaches, where the fishing action has been consistently productive. In contrast, the bite within the inlet has been less predictable, with catches of redfish and snook varying from day to day. Notably, the flounder bite has shown significant improvement compared to previous years, offering anglers better opportunities for success with this species.

Doc’s Goofy jigs will normally work well in the inlet and along the beaches and flats of the lagoon from Sebastian to Melbourne for Pompano and bycatch will be jacks, bluefish, trout and Spanish mackerel as well as a few big Gafftop sailcats. We have also caught a few pompano lately on the Rapala Mooch Minnow fishing the flats around the inlet and off the beaches. The smaller profile seems to work well for pompano as well as trout, snook and most other inshore species. If you are fishing Sebastian Inlet and the pompano action is slow, you can try jigging the shallow parts of the inlet for flounder using a 3/8-½ ounce jighead with a DOA Paddletail or curly Tail with pro cure.

If the weather stays warms, the snook and redfish bite in the inlet should get better and be pretty good. Live bait is the key in the daytime and at night artificials will work well. Bucktail Jigs work well and the Rapala XRap 14 and the Long Cast 14 are great plugs to fish from the jetties and the rocks along the west side of the bridge. The tarpon will continue to feed on outgoing tide through February during the strong cold fronts and the above lures will work as well as Hogy Eels and Paddletails and DOA Baitbusters.

If you can get out on the beach, you can jig for pompano, mackerel, Jacks and bluefish. Following those species in February and March are blacktip sharks. You can have some great action fishing live bait or even Topwater baits for blacktips that are mixed in and feeding on the mackerel and Blues. We have been seeing some manta rays along the beaches, but the cobia haven’t been tagging along yet. But, as we move into February we should see them with the rays. Most live baits and bucktails work well for the cobia.

The big jacks, sail cats and a few tarpon are up in the Sebastian River as well as Turkey Creek in Palm Bay and Crane Creek in Melbourne. Snook are around the docks and tarpon are far back in the creeks. Live bait is best but the fish will eat soft plastics and some topwater on warmer days. Bundle up and stay warm as there should be plenty of action throughout the month of February for anglers looking to get out of the house on the nice days.