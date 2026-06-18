Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – June 2026

June is one of my favorite months to fish the beaches from Melbourne to Sebastian, and Sebastian Inlet will be producing snook, redfish, jacks and grouper as well as plenty of snapper. As temperatures rise and summer patterns settle in, more bait is moving along the beaches, and species like false albacore, tarpon, snook and jacks should be around in good numbers. Fishing around bait pods with live greenies or pilchards, along with Rapala X-Rap 14 hard baits and D.O.A. Bait Buster soft baits will be effective. X-Raps work best for fish feeding near the surface, while live bait is better for those holding deeper. Snook are also staging in the trough close to the beach around bait pods, and downsizing to an X-Rap 10 or a Twitchin’ Mullet can help when the surf is calm.

Nearshore reefs around Sebastian Inlet are a solid option for mutton, yellowtail, and mangrove snapper, along with larger Spanish and king mackerel. Live greenies are the preferred bait, but live shrimp and cut bait can also produce on the snapper.

Inshore, the bite for snook, trout and redfish is best early in the morning and late in the evening along mangrove shorelines and spoil islands. Topwater action should be strong at first light, then switching to suspending lures or live bait as the sun rises tends to work best. Live pinfish, pilchards and pigfish are top choices to get bites early.

Tarpon are beginning to move into the Indian River Lagoon from Sebastian down to Melbourne, often holding around bait pods in the ICW and in deeper areas where bait is present. Early morning and late evening remain the most productive times to target them with live bait or on fly.

Creeks from Melbourne to Sebastian are another good option this month for anglers targeting snook, tarpon, jacks and sharks. Live bait is key, though deeper-running lures can also be effective. Anglers going after snook and tarpon can do well using live finger mullet rigged on a 5/0 to 7/0 VMC circle hook with a 30–50 lb. leader, depending on the size of the tarpon.