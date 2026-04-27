Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – May 2026

April was a month of wind and cold fronts with very little rain. Once we get the rains, there should be lot of bait in the lagoon and along the beaches. We should get some threadfin along the beach outside of Sebastian Inlet with snook, tarpon, kingfish, jacks and a bunch of sharks mixed in with the bait pods and bonito following the glass minnow schools. The bait and the fish should be roaming the beaches throughout the entire month of May—along with the gamefish. The snook and some redfish bite at the jetty should be pretty good through the month of May, with good catches in the evening and daytime on live pigfish and pinfish rigged on a 6/0 VMC circle hook and 50 lb. leader.

There should be some mullet as well as glass minnows coming into the lagoon from the feeder creeks and if you can find the schools concentrated, you should be able to find big trout on Rapala Skitter Walks and Twitchin’ Mullet lures around the bait pods as well as snook, reds and jacks. Also, the X-Rap 10 fished along the mangroves and D.O.A. C.A.L. paddletail or Rapala Crush City Mooch Minnow and jerkbaits are good go-to baits if you want to have a lot of success. The bait pods will be making their home along the mangrove shorelines in Honest John’s canals, Hog Point, and all the coves along the shorelines as well as most of the spoil islands and some of the few flats with grass along them.

The bull sharks, jack crevalle and a few tarpon and snook are active in all of the creeks from Sebastian to Melbourne already, and should be there throughout the month of May. Rapala Skitter Walk topwater baits or the X-Rap 10 are great hard baits, the Rapala Mooch Minnow has been an excellent soft bait, and live finger mullet are the go-to baits for the live bait guys. Look for shorelines and or docks with mullet or other baits around and key in on those areas. The mullet can be either freelined or fished under a natural cork. Best bite is early morning and at dusk.