Seminole Jr Angler Alumni Wins Big!

Fresh off of winning the College Bracket Championship team partners Bryce DiMauro and Tripp Berlinsky fished against each other for a chance to compete in the Bassmaster Classic in 2026. Tripp edged out Bryce by about 1.5 pounds for the win punching his ticket for next years’ event. The pair also were the Collegiate Team of the year for 2025.

Bryce and Tripp rallied from 16th place on day one of the Lake Dardanelle AFTCO Collegiate Bass Open hosted in Russellville Arkansas to win the event! They weighed in a five-bass limit for 17.76 pounds on the final day to finish with a two-day total weight of 33.77 pounds, less than 8 oz. ahead of the second place team. The victory awarded them lots of gift cards, tackle packs, two Bajio Sunglasses, two Turtlebox speakers, and two Trailer Valet jacks. They also claimed a $250 ACA logo contingency.

Bryce and Tripp won this event last season as well, making them back-to-back winners of this event title! The pair of anglers are on a roll with lots of momentum, we all hope they keep it up. Their school North Alabama College is currently in 3rd place in over-all point standings. Congrats to these two up and coming young anglers!