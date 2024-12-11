Seminole Jr. Anglers Win Big!

Central Florida based Seminole Jr. Anglers take home the honor of winning the areas’ biggest High School Bass Club event. For the second time in the past 10 years the club pulled off the victory and bragging rights winning the Bobby Lane Cup!

The pair of anglers, Brady Biles and partner Nate Bennett spent a lot of time preparing and locating fish for this event, spending six days in the two weeks prior to the tournament. As Florida weather changes daily this time of year, a cold-front blew in late Friday evening prior to Saturday’s event. Brady and his dad had a couple of bites late Friday afternoon and the decision was made to go back to that area and start their day. With over 130 boats in the High School Division, they were hoping no one else would be on their starting spot when they got there.

Luck would be in their favor as no other boats were there when they arrived. The pair spent their day fishing back and forth on a 100 yd. stretch of shoreline changing baits and working hard to catch a five bass limit, with four keepers at around 10 lbs. or so.

At 11 am they caught a 6.4 lb. kicker! The pair decided to finish out the day before heading for the 2:15pm weigh-in. The pair culled two more times before leaving and heading in with just over 18 lbs. After weighing in their impressive 5 bass limit, the pair took the “Hot Seat” awaiting all the other teams to weigh-in. In the end their 18 plus lbs. was four pounds heavier than second place team.

Winning any one of these events is difficult, to win this event and have the “Bragging Rights” again is HUGE! Congrats from Coastal Angler Magazine to these young and up-coming anglers for their hard work and dedication!