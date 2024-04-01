Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2024

Hello fellow anglers and friends. The spring bite is upon us and if you’re like our high school anglers, you probably have been spending a little extra time on the water looking for the big females on beds. Springtime bass fishing is excellent!

Our clubs’ March tournament was in Palatka on the St. John’s River. Out of all our tournaments the St. John’s is always our toughest bite, and the river did not disappoint us this time. Seminole Junior Angler’s senior team of Ben Brackett and James Crews did the best over the weekend finishing 23rd with 11.37lbs Saturday and 13th with 14.66lbs on Sunday. These boys were in the running and they carried our team in Palatka.

Thank you to our fishing community who came out in force for the St. John’s River Bass Bash in February, our club’s annual fundraiser, we had 40 boats and raised over $6,000.00. This money will go towards the State and national tournament costs for the teams that qualify. We would like to thank a few special sponsors that stepped up with donations – Citgo Petroleum, Jeff Bell Realty, Cabana Live, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Avid Sportswear Mudhole Custom Tackle, Bitters Baits, Oakley and the Jolly Gator. There’s another fundraising tournament for the Osceola anglers being held on May 11th with a guaranteed payout of $10,000. If you’re looking for a fun evening of fishing, you can also check out the Jolly Gator bass tournaments in Geneva every Tuesday starting at 5pm and ending at sunset.

We could not operate without these sponsors –

Title sponsors; Coastal Angler Magazine, Avid Sportswear, Mudhole Custom Tackle, Accurate Fence, Grove Scientific and Engineering Co, Mullinax Ford, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Bitters Baits and Oakley.

Thank you for reading. We hope to see you on the water! If you have a young angler, and they would like to fish with our club, please call me about joining us for next season.

Seminole Junior Anglers

Troy Bennett

321-303-0650