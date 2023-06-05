Seminole Junior Anglers Update – June 2023

Early summer is the time to take a child or young person out on the lake to teach them different bass fishing techniques. In June, most of the fish will be up shallow in the mornings and go deeper in the mid-morning to late afternoon. The feeding times seem to be extended in early summers with shad and bream spawns happening around most lakes in central Florida. Top water is a fantastic option for early morning activity along with a soft plastic fluke. Try spinner baits later in the day when the wind picks up. Later in the day you can also try a weighted jig or Carolina rig and stay in the 6-8 ft. range if possible. This is normally the first break line or contour change in our shallow Florida lakes. Make sure you pick up a good pair of Oakley polarized sunglasses for early summertime fishing while fishing the shallows.

Congratulations to team Bailey’s. Dalton and Mackenzie qualified for the BASS high school National Tournament to be held on Lake Hartwell in late July. Our Seminole Junior Anglers have wrapped up the regular season. Our Florida state high school championship is being held on the Harris Chain in June. Wish us all luck! We hope to continue a big late season run to get more of our squad qualified for Nationals. Thank you to all our sponsors. SJA couldn’t compete without the help of our generous sponsors. If you want to help sponsor our SJA club for states and nationals, please contact me – Dave DiMauro 407.353.4575.