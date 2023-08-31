Seminole Junior Anglers Update – September 2023

Hello Coastal Angler readers, SJA friends, and families – Seminole Junior Anglers kick off another season of the Florida B.A.S.S Nation series and this year we start in Palatka on the St. John’s River Sept 9th and 10th. Our teams have some big shoes to fill as we are coming off club of the year for the second year in a row. The pressure is on!

September bass fishing in Florida should bring two things to mind. It is going to be hot on and in the water and another tournament season begins for SJA. This year we hope to have 10 teams of local High School youth who want to compete against the best bass anglers in the southeast. We fish one weekend a month from now till April, made up of two tournaments, one on Saturdays and one on Sundays.

While most of you anglers don’t have a “season”, we all know there are times of the year when the fishing is better. Bass fishing this time of year in Florida means the fish could be anywhere. Add that to the tidal waters of the St. Johns River and finding fish could be tricky for our SJA teams. Most central Florida lakes will produce fish in all depths and especially if you can find moving water. Some people think bass get lazy in the extreme heat, like the extreme cold and they will wait for the bait before they chase it down. It helps to be selective with your cast and make them count by putting your lure in selective spots where they might be sitting and waiting. Do not let the heat scare you from getting out there and fishing, but you might want to start early and finish up earlier than usual. The other option is to get out after the rain showers move through as that helps cool the air down but can also add additional humidity which could be worse.

As always, we want to thank our sponsors and if you would like to help keep these high school kids on the water, please reach out to seminolejunioranglers@gmail.com or visit seminolejunioranglers.org. We appreciate all the support! Hope to see you on the water,

Troy Bennett

Club Sponsors: Coastal Angler Magazine, AVID sportswear, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Boat Tree Marina, Gumbo Wars, Bitters Bait and Takle, Oakley, Lowrance, and of course all our boat Captains.