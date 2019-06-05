Seven Tips For Fishing With Dogs

Tips For Fishing With Dogs

“A man and his dog.” The phrase may conjure the idea of man and dog walking side by side through the woods or afternoons spent waterside. There’s no reason why our faithful friends can’t accompany us in our hobbies, but there are things to consider before taking your dog fishing.

1) Who is Fido?

Consider your dog’s temperament. Is he boisterous, playful and generally a law unto himself or is he capable of happily sitting next to you for hours? Depending on the dog, you’ll likely need to do some work first.

2) Cover The Basics

You need to be confident that your dog will respond to you when there are distractions and new scents. You don’t want him becoming a nuisance to other anglers or getting into danger. Ensure Fido is sufficiently trained in recall, sit, stop and leave:

• Recall – to keep him from pestering other anglers.

• Stop – in case he’s getting a little bit too close to the water’s edge.

• Leave – to stop him munching on your bait!

The best way to train recall is with a high-pitched voice, lots of excitement and plenty of treats. Once he’s nailed recall, call him to you, as he’s running toward you, throw treats behind him. He’ll stop to eat them. Label the behavior “stop,” and repeat until he never falters to stop.

Teach leave by holding a treat in a closed hand, Fido will attempt to get it. As soon as he turns away, give him the treat. Label the behaviour. Eventually, he won’t even attempt to get the treat in your hand. You can progress to leaving treats on the floor to practice even more self-control.

3) Keep Him Safe

It’s a good idea to invest in a life jacket for Fido. Just like humans, dogs tire when they swim too. The last thing you want is Fido falling in and getting into trouble. Choose a jacket that is fit for purpose, and let him get used to it before you go anywhere near any water.

4) Talk To Other Anglers

Before you set yourself up for the afternoon, if you have neighbors, ask if anyone minds dogs.

If they like dogs, they will be a handy extra pair of eyes to keep an eye on Fido. If they don’t, you’ll need to keep him on a short leash.

5) Clean Up After Him

Remember to take your poo bags. It’s that simple.

6) Keep Him Occupied

Just because he’s out with you, don’t think you can forego his normal routine. Ensure he has his exercise. If you don’t want to leave your spot once you’ve set up, take him for a walk before you get there.

While you are waiting on a bite, there’s no reason you can’t play brain games to occupy his mind. Not only does it build your relationship, it will tire him out so you have more chance of him quietly settling next to you. A content dog is much less likely to go looking for trouble!

by John Woods