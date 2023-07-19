Shallow water warsaw

caught this 62lb Warsaw grouper in 80 miles west of johns pass.

We had a slow day of fishing 60 miles offshore with not many fish in the boat. I decided to have everyone pull there lines in and made a 20 mile run west. First bait down just a little peice of sardine. Within seconds we were hooked up. Everyone thought it was a shark. After about 15 minutes of tug of war. This guy surfaced. This fish made the day along with a limit or scamps. This fish was a big surprise as we were only fishing 280' of water.