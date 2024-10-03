Sherrell Carter’s Historic Muskellunge Catch at Moose Lake

On a memorable day, June 19, 2024, Sherrell Carter etched her name into fishing history with an extraordinary catch at Moose Lake in Minnesota. Under the expert guidance of her fishing mentor, Nolan Sprengeler, Sherrell embarked on what would become an unforgettable fishing expedition.

As the day unfolded, Sherrell’s patience and skill were rewarded when she hooked an impressive muskellunge weighing 11.57 kilograms (25 pounds, 8 ounces). This remarkable fish not only showcased her angling prowess but also shattered the previous IGFA Women’s 3-kg (6 lb) Line Class World Record by an astonishing margin of over 15 pounds.

The excitement of the catch was palpable as Sherrell carefully weighed the muskie on her certified scale, ensuring the accuracy of this monumental achievement. Demonstrating her commitment to conservation and the sport’s ethical practices, she then released the magnificent fish back into the waters of Moose Lake, unharmed and free to continue its journey.

Sherrell Carter’s record-breaking muskellunge is a testament to her dedication, skill, and respect for the natural world, inspiring anglers everywhere to pursue their passion with the same fervor and integrity.