Shoreline Report, Fort De Soto By: Paul Presson

Fort De Soto, located in south Pinellas County, is rich in history.

It was named after the Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto; it was constructed to protect Tampa Bay from invasions by hostile countries. It never saw any military action and was sold to be a destination for anglers and explorers that could only be reached by boat.

Before World War Two, Fort De Soto was a bombing range for the Air Force but was later decommissioned. Today it is a county park.

The park is comprised of several islands that have been joined by bridges, Mullet Key being the largest. The history of Fort De Soto plays an important role in why it is such a great place to fish.

Bombing craters and dredge holes can be found throughout this area by using Google Earth or other satellite imagery programs. These areas can all hold fish.

The variety of fishing environments is second to none. The park has two fishing piers, seawalls, beaches, backwaters and bridges. Seagrass and potholes are plentiful in the waters surrounding Fort De Soto. The park also boasts a campground, boat ramp and several stores.

With the water warming, wade fishing is a great way to access mangrove areas full of snook, trout, flounder and reds. Recently, Zman and D.O.A soft plastics have been very productive on all of these species.

Even on windy mornings, you can always find protected areas to throw your favorite topwater lures. You can’t go wrong using live shrimp or cut bait under a Cajun Thunder using Owner #2 circle hooks.

It is that time of year, either wading the beach or fishing the piers, the macks are coming. These aggressive fish can be caught using Gotcha’s, silver spoons, or live bait.

Mackerel have a mouth full of teeth, stronger leaders are imperative to catching these fish. A trick to finding schools of mackerel is to follow the birds, if you see diving birds this time of year; chances are that the macks are there.

Fort Desoto is a county park; admission is $5 per vehicle. For individuals with a disabled tag, entry is free. Visit the fort ruins, take a ferry to Egmont Key, or just enjoy the beach. Fort De Soto is a true historic treasure of Pinellas County.

Kaleal Brister caught this magnificent red fish using:

Penn Spinfisher 3500, an Ugly Stick medium rod,

15lb Power Pro, 20lb flouro, and live shrimp on a J hook.

Charlie Sainz caught this monster using: Shimano

Stradic 6000 FB, 7′ Medium/heavy Shimano rod, 10lb braid,

30lb flouro, #3 circle hook under a cork with live shrimp.