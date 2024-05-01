Shrimp Boil

This is an easy one pot meal and delicious. Best served with an ice-cold beer.

Ingredients:

2 pounds uncooked shrimp

2 dozen small red potatoes

4 corn on the cob cut in half

1 tablespoon of salt

1/4 cup of Old Bay seasoning (or to taste)

12-ounce bottle of beer

Directions:

Bring 4 quarts of water, the beer, salt and the Old Bay seasoning to a boil.

Add the potatoes and boil for 8 minutes.

Then add corn on the cob and boil for another 7 minutes more.

Then add your shrimp and boil for another 2 to 4 minutes depending on size.

Load up your plate and enjoy!