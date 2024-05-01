Shrimp Boil
This is an easy one pot meal and delicious. Best served with an ice-cold beer.
Ingredients:
2 pounds uncooked shrimp
2 dozen small red potatoes
4 corn on the cob cut in half
1 tablespoon of salt
1/4 cup of Old Bay seasoning (or to taste)
12-ounce bottle of beer
Directions:
Bring 4 quarts of water, the beer, salt and the Old Bay seasoning to a boil.
Add the potatoes and boil for 8 minutes.
Then add corn on the cob and boil for another 7 minutes more.
Then add your shrimp and boil for another 2 to 4 minutes depending on size.
Load up your plate and enjoy!