Ingredients:

1 pound of shrimp (I use large shrimp)

2 tablespoons of good mayonnaise (I use Dukes)

2 celery stalks

Salt to taste

Pinch of jerk seasoning

1 teaspoon of celery seed

Directions:

Place shrimp in a pot of boiling water and cook until bright pink.

Remove shrimp and place in ice water until cold.

Remove shell and devein, cut them into small pieces.

Place in a bowl.

Cut celery into small pieces.

Add the rest of the seasonings and the mayonnaise into the bowl and mix.

You can adjust any ingredient to taste. It is my favorite shrimp salad recipe.

Enjoy!