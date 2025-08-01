Six pound largemouth bass caughtn 7-18-25

caught this Roughly 6lbs Largemouth Bass in Cope, SC pond.

Few nights ago I looked on “fish catcher” and said it was a good night for fishing with the recent rain and pressure change so during the hours it recommended a friend and I went fishing in pond across from his house owned by his Aunt/Uncle was using a green watermelon plastic worm close to the over spill and a overhanging tree as soon as it hit the water within 2 seconds the fish took it was quite the battle had lost one earlier that night but must bs e hooked him good but got em out for a quick photo then released him