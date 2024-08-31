Snapper Classic

By Jessica Hendrie

Fishing tournaments have long been a cherished tradition by many locals, whether it be a 50-year classic or a second year Snapper Palooza. Combining the thrill of the catch with the competition is what we’re all after. Not to forget that you can receive the perfect blend of sport, strategy, and overall fun. So how much do you know about fishing tournaments? At the heart of every tournament, comes a set of rules for fairness, safely and sustainability. The strict guidelines can go from anywhere between the size of the catch, species, techniques or even making rules up as you go. Some tournaments operate on a catch and release basis, but you have to be sure to take tons of photos and videos proving you were the catching angler. Doing this preserves the fish and promotes responsible fishing. Some are meat fish tournaments where you bring the fish to weigh in and harvest them to eat. In either scenario, the fish are always studied and respected. The appeal of fishing in these tournaments extends beyond the fishermen or women themselves, bringing the fishing community closer together. Families and friends gather at the water’s edge cheering on their people and sharing the same excitement of each catch. Sometimes they will even offer extra activities such as casting clinics and good food!! Sponsors play a crucial role, too, providing the prizes and extra support. For me, I love to use social media to my advantage. I am able to let people experience what it’s like in one of these tournaments just by simply posting lives throughout the day. When I have service, of course… Followers can see the action in real time and engage to possibly fish their first one! Doing so can also help bring more people in and make them more accessible to future anglers. You can never have too many photos! But despite the growing social media platforms, the main thing we should remember is that it’s important to keep the tradition of tournaments timeless and to actually remain a tradition. Sure, photos are good for memories and to show everyone what you caught but experiencing this in person is a completely different feeling! It’s something we should cherish. So overall, fishing tournaments is more than just fishing. The memories you’ll have with your team just being together and enjoying each others company or even learning new things is something you can look back on for years to come and just catch yourself smiling from the joy that it brought you. So maybe consider fishing in your next local tournament. If you do, you will surely find out that it’s not just about the fish you catch. Good luck and happy fishing!