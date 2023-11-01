Snapper Francaise

Ingredients:

1 pound of filleted snapper

1/4 cup of flour

1 egg beaten

1/2 a cup of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan.

Roll snapper in flour. Next take snapper and place in egg

Place in pan to brown. Do this with all the fillets.

Cook about 2 minutes on each side. Place fillets on a plate.

Take the remaining butter and olive oil and place in pan.

Add chicken broth and the lemon juice

Cook on medium heat and stir mixture to thicken

When sauce has thickened, put snapper back in pan and let stand for a

few minutes. I turn off the pan for fish as it is easy to overlook.

Also add more lemon if you like the flavor to be stronger

Enjoy!