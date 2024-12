Fishing isn’t just a passion for the Sherbovich family; it’s a legacy! On June 11, 2024, Sofia Sherbovich reclaimed family bragging rights on Russia’s Ponoi River by landing a stunning 94-cm Atlantic salmon. With this catch, Sofia claimed the IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species—a title that had belonged to her brother for two years! Using her official IGFA Measuring Device, Sofia documented her achievement before releasing the salmon to continue its journey upriver.