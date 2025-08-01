Southport August 2025

With the dog days of summer set in the fishing gets tough, however, the fish still got to eat. With storms and rain run off our beaches tend to get dirty here in Long Bay due to 3 rivers dumping into the ocean. Kings will move in and out with cooler thermoclines, and the Spanish become very finicky. Adjust by downsizing terminal tackle to smaller wire and treble hooks (#6) and 30lb wire for King mackerel. Spanish will continue to be near the beaches but seem to get scattered with the intense storms that pop up requiring a lot of coverage to find the schools.

Dropping your planer leaders to 15-20lb floro will up your success catch ratios dramatically. Don’t forget about the Mahi which will be within the 10–20-mile range but in lesser numbers. Slow trolling live pogies with bright green or pink skirts will produce bites along with dead cigar minnows drifted over structure. The sailfish bite has ramped up on areas within 10 miles of the beach as well. One overlooked fish is the Tarpon bite which can be electric in the hot months by drifting live or cut pogies and mullet in and around the bigger bait pods found near the beach. 80lb floro leaders with 1-2oz egg sinkers and 8/0 circle hooks are a good combo. Another great fishery is light spinning tackle used to target big strong acrobatic barracudas. These fish make blistering runs and can get some serious air during the fight. Bottom line is, live pogies are a bait of choice over artificial reefs and structures. It’s not easy this time of year and the days are hot, but the fish bite can be electric if you prep your trips right, stick to your tactics and use persistence and patience for success.



CAPT. AARON

Salty Southern Adventure