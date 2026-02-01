Southport Feb 2026

With ole man winter set in here in Long bay, the water temps have plummeted to the low 50s making tough conditions. With that being said, it’s one of the best times of the year for the inshore Speckled trout and Sheepshead bite. A few Reds can still be found in the rivers and creeks as well. Live shrimp on a slip cork working deep drop shell banks with eddys will hold fish during the tidal pulls. Offshore the big knot head Black Sea bass are chewing, and this time of year produces some giants, upwards of 3-5 lbs. Double hook rigs with 8-10oz weights on the 50-60’ ledges and rocks will usually hold this tasty delicacy. There will also be a few Grunts and ARs mixed in as well. This time of year also offers a pretty good Blackfin and Wahoo bite, study your water charts and target hotter pockets of Gulf water pushed in by the currents. Trolling jags, chugger heads, cedar plugs and rigged ballyhoo will usually find a few of these hard chargers.

With March on the way don’t put off your boat maintenance because once the weather changes by mid-March our beach will come alive once again. Stay safe & prepared. Check your forecast and make a float plan. There are some fun days to be had while ole man winter has his grip on us. Tight lines.