Southport Fishing Report-July 2025

With the fishing season now in full swing, July will show up with the usual sweltering heat and afternoon thunderstorms. With that comes tougher water conditions due to temps and fresh water coming from our rivers here in the Long Bay Area. The Pogies still thick on the beach will mean one thing, TARPON!!! Fishing a short leader of 60lb floro with a 2-3 oz egg sinker Carolina rig around the pods can produce one of the hardest fighting fish we get to catch. The Tarpon will push up to and inside the Cape Fear river also. We will still be seeing Spanish and scattered Blue fish on the spoon trolling and light tackle sight casting with False Albacore mixed in. The King Mackeral bite will generally move offshore to the 50-60’ mark where cooler thermoclines will school fish up for some fast furious action. We will also have the bailer and some gaffer Mahi pushed into the 15-20 mile range with those temps and a good chance a Sailfish will pop up as well. Ballyhoo and dead Cigar minnows work well along with slow trolling live Pogies. Work the live bottom ledges and structures where the larger predator fish will be hanging around the bait pods. Remember to always stay hydrated and use sun protection out there. Also, never forget your PLBs and EPIRBS when heading offshore. Tight lines and fare seas!!! Catchem UP!!!



CAPT. AARON

Salty Southern Adventure