Southport Fishing Report-June 2025

May and June the ocean will be in full swing here on our Long Bay beaches from the Cape Fear River to Georgetown! Spanish and Kings on the beach to Mahi, Blackfin, & Wahoo offshore. There will also be plenty of good Cobia fishing. Look for big schools of Menhaden on the beach for live baiting, or use Cigar minnows and Ballyhoo pulled behind Mackahoos and sea witches. The live baiting bite will be on fire from the beach out to 20 miles. Keep a pitch rod close by with a 4oz spot jig head and plastic eel body for those unexpected visits by the Cobia right behind the boat or free swimming within casting distance. Live baiting Menhaden on 24-30” of wire leader and a double treble hook rig can be an amazing opportunity with fish swirling and skying out on the baits. Light tackle sight fishing on schooling Spanish and Blue fish with small jigs and gotcha plugs can provide fast and furious action near the big bait pods.

Good luck and tight lines.



CAPT. AARON

Salty Southern Adventure