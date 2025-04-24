Wrightsville Fishing Forecast

Well, it’s May and we can legally harvest a few grouper. I just got back from a recon trip to get a good gauge on where the fish are.

Based on my humble opinion, it doesn’t matter where you are as much as it matters about the structure/bait marks and tactics used. There

were fish everywhere we stopped. The deep water will have the ultimate, drifting, jigging and light lining opportunities this month.

Fishing vertical while light lining a (live or frozen) wahoo bait could turn into an unbelievable trip within just a few hours.

Spot lock technology has upped the game for us all. Period. It even makes me a fairly decent grouper fisherman. In decades gone by, I have relied on the

ability to anchor accurately on good bottom, this is an art. Wind and current can play into this wildly while spot lock technology positions you according to

GPS numbers instead of wind and current. Game changer. Now all you have to do is present baits on the bottom, in an anchored position, while fishing light line behind and UNDER the boat for all the Pelagics.

You really should assign one person in the crew to be responsible for the light line and the mid column bait.

Designate crew members for specific jobs….*Have a bottom “team” to keep proven grouper catching tackle and tactics on the bottom using spot lock and/or anchoring.

*Have a designated light line/mid column bait angler just for this one task. Note, this angler can fish on the bottom when conditions are perfect, but it takes real effort to fish the bottom and keep the light line baits fishing

properly. This is why it’s important to assign one person this task but they often say “screw it, I’m going to the bottom, I want some of what you’re doing”. This combination works. The box will have quality fish in it, and grins

will be had by all. Take live pinfish from the marina, frozen cigar minnows/sardines, jigged bait, it really doesn’t matter, the gags scamps and snappers are

EVERYWHERE!

We caught quality fish on every stop.

All the best fishing,

TIM BAREFOOT

barefootcatsandtackle.com