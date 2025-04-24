Southport Fishing Report

In May we will see our beaches come to life as water temps continue to rise. Multiple species will move in to feed on the abundance of glass minnows and Menhaden. Small Mullet are reportedly being seen back in the creeks. With this, the Bluefish, along with Spanish mackerel and King mackerel, will continue to migrate into the shallower waters chasing those glass minnows and Menhaden. Clark spoons on #1 & #2 planers will produce good bite numbers. The Atlantic Bonito will still be around but not as much of an abundance as we see in April. Live bait such as Pogies and Pinfish can produce some amazing slow troll bites with the larger Spanish and the kings. Bluefish will be suspect to eating spoons and gotcha plugs along with Spanish candy jigs by casting into the schooling baits on our near shore reefs. Also, the month of May will kick off the offshore bite with the larger gaffer sized Mahi with some Blackfin tuna and Wahoo in the mix. May is a big kick off to our ocean bite from the beach to the break so be prepared for those pretty days that will allow us to pursue these fast hard running fish that are also amazing table fair. Fair seas & tight lines



CAPT. AARON

Salty Southern Adventure