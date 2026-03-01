Southport Mar 2026

In March Ole man Winter starts losing his grip. As the mercury starts to rise and days get prolonged, we will see our beaches come back to life. The Whiting run will be in full force in the Cape Fear River along with the tasty delicacy of puffer fish. Double hooked rigs with shrimp and a 3oz weight does great. Also don’t look past the double jig spec rigs like the ones from Blue Water Candy. This fishery can literally fill your coolers in one trip. Fish the falling tides pulling spawning fish out of the river.

We will also see the first steady bite of the Atlantic Bonito, which are as prized a table fare as we can get outside the inlets to the 25-40’ water depths. The AB makes for some of the best sushi grade tuna in the water. Use 0 or 00 Clark spoons on the ends of the Big Nic Mackerel trees pulled behind a # 1 or # 2 planer. This will result in multiple fish on each bite. These fish also make for some amazing sight fishing, chasing the fast bullet like footballs. A 2500 series spinning reel spooled with 10lb braid and top shot with 20lb floro tied to Big Nic Spanish candies makes for some scorching runs and tons of fun. It’s one of my best charters to experience as the new season gets fired off. The Black Sea bass will also still be in full swing on the 50-75’ ledges and rocks.

As always, make a float plan, check your safety gear and watch the weather apps for those first few opportunities to get out there.

Tight lines and fair seas.