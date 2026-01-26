Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – February 2026

By February, the Space Coast surf settles into its winter rhythm, and for anglers willing to brave cool mornings and shifting winds, this can be one of the most rewarding months of the year. As a surf fishing angler in Brevard County, I look forward to February because it’s a month that rewards patience, preparation, and paying attention to conditions. The crowds thin out, the water cleans up between fronts, and some of our most targeted species line right up.

Pompano is the headline act this time of year. February sits right in the heart of their winter run so the fishing can be outstanding. Look for clean water, rips, runouts and defined troughs. Pompano cruise these zones feeding on sand fleas, clams and small crustaceans. Fresh sand fleas are hard to beat, but well-presented Fishbites, fresh dead shrimp or clam strips will also get the job done. Pay attention to subtle bites—February pompano can be quick and light, but the payoff is worth it.

Black drum are another winter staple and often overlooked by surf anglers. February brings some of the largest drum of the year tight to the beach as they move in to spawn. These fish prefer deeper holes, sloughs, and areas near inlets where the current concentrates food. Fresh shrimp, cut crab or sand fleas fished on a simple bottom rig can produce trophy-class drum upwards of 50 pounds. When you hook into one, be ready—they don’t run fast, but they pull hard and steady, and they know how to use the current. Be prepared for a long walk down the beach and using your reel drag accordingly.

Whiting, or southern kingfish, are the backbone of February surf fishing. They are plentiful, aggressive, and perfect for anglers of all experience levels. Whiting thrive in cooler water and can be found in good numbers throughout the month, especially in the first trough. Small pieces of shrimp or sand fleas on light tackle will keep rods bending all day. While many anglers target them for the table, whiting are also excellent bait for larger predators such as blacktip sharks.

Bluefish round out the winter lineup and add an element of chaos to an otherwise finesse-oriented month. Cold fronts and rougher water often trigger bluefish activity, especially when schools of bait are pushed close to shore. Cut mullet, fresh shrimp or metal spoons will draw aggressive strikes. Be prepared to lose some rigs due to bluefish; their teeth are no joke, but the explosive bites make it worthwhile.

Overall, February surf fishing on the Space Coast is about reading the beach and adjusting to conditions. Watch the weather windows between fronts, fish early when the water is calmest, and don’t be afraid to move until you find life. For those willing to put in the time, February can deliver some of the most bountiful and satisfying surf fishing of the year.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672